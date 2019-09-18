SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) Major Shareholder Sells $93,720,396.88 in Stock

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) major shareholder Investor I. L.P. Buffalo sold 5,642,408 shares of SemGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $93,720,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE SEMG traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,135,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SemGroup Corp has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $674.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SemGroup Corp will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.472 dividend. This is a positive change from SemGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. SemGroup’s payout ratio is presently -994.74%.

SEMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SemGroup from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SemGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SemGroup by 31.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup in the first quarter worth $78,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup in the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

