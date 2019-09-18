SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.86, but opened at $28.52. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 67,611 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $174,693.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,220,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,385,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,938,000 after acquiring an additional 321,740 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after acquiring an additional 215,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 352,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,515,000 after acquiring an additional 64,405 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

