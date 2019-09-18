SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $15,867.00 and $26.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24.

About SCRIV NETWORK

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.