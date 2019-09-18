Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 17,394 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 107,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 1,277,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323,616. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In other news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

