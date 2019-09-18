Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $40,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 51,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,118 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $178,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 400 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $31,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,327 shares of company stock worth $15,811,300. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.97.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

