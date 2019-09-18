Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 213.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $1,476,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 198.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $5.42 on Wednesday, reaching $207.83. 40,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.77. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $289.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $206,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,898,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,142,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,452 shares of company stock valued at $121,927,571 in the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

