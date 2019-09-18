Scotia Capital Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 234.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $149,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $49.25. 69,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $575.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

