Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.2% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.1% in the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 6.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. 276,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,738,715. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The company had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

