Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Position Trimmed by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,407 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 796.2% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19,750.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,047. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

