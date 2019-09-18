savedroid One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,108.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $712,118.00 and $5,108.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, savedroid has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About savedroid

SVD is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796 . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Bancor Network, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

