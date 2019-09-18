Sandler Capital Management Sells 12,235 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sandler Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up approximately 0.8% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

In other news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $9,516,105 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,039. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $222.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

