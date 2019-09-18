Sandler Capital Management Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sandler Capital Management reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177,848 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 10,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after acquiring an additional 669,264 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,822,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,757,000 after acquiring an additional 212,128 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $8,561,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.