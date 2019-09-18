Sandler Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the quarter. Exponent makes up approximately 1.0% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Exponent were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,986,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 147.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Exponent by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Exponent by 67.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Exponent by 197.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 34,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPO. DA Davidson began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on Exponent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exponent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

EXPO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In other news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $140,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,399 shares in the company, valued at $658,775.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Pye sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $210,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,271.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,773 shares of company stock worth $7,227,536. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

