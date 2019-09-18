Sandler Capital Management Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sandler Capital Management cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,300 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 727,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 252,670 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Fort L.P. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.99. 332,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,005. The company has a market cap of $211.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.