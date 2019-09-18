Sandler Capital Management Acquires Shares of 88,310 Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 88,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $68,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,606,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 758,742 shares of company stock valued at $59,316,828. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 142.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.77 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.