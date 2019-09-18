Samsara BioCapital LLC Takes Position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 904,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Regulus Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.7% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 4.36% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 124.1% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,052,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 29,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,782. The company has a market cap of $12.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Regulus Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179,717.33% and a negative net margin of 396.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.