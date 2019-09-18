Samsara BioCapital LLC Grows Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 56.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Intercept Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 17.4% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,005,000 after purchasing an additional 295,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,979,000 after acquiring an additional 191,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $58.21 and a twelve month high of $133.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 534.42% and a negative net margin of 143.57%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $46,802.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 67,784 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,498,824.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

