Safex Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $3.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000873 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00081779 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,162,587,916 tokens. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

