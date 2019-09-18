Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.
RHP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,294. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $64.36 and a 1 year high of $89.50.
In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,077,290.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.
