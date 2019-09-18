Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

RHP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,294. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $64.36 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.41 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,077,290.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

