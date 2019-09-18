Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,000 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Regenxbio worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 196,944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 109,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 434.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,420,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,400,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,877,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 54,253 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. 162,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.58 and a current ratio of 14.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. Regenxbio Inc has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $78.15.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 88.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. Regenxbio’s revenue was down 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $742,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,916,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $230,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

