Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,064.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 217,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 199,259 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,630,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,433. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $80.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, insider David D. Smith purchased 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,764,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

