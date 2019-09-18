Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 63,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,872,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,103,968 shares of company stock worth $22,295,091. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. 21,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

