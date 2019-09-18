Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spark Therapeutics were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,851,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $78,838,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 622,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 291,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.58. 29,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,760. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.74. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $114.20. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 2.07.

ONCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.50 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spark Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

