Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUSHA. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,903. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 61.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

