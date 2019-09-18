RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) Given $8.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. RumbleON’s rating score has improved by 12.1% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RumbleON an industry rank of 169 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of RMBL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. 42,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,770. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

