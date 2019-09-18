Rubies (RBIES) Price Hits $0.0111 on Exchanges

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Rubies has a market capitalization of $115,910.00 and $247.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rubies has traded up 59% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rubies alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008300 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.