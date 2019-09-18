Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.00

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.00 and traded as high as $58.48. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 251,987 shares traded.

RDS.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $231.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $91.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.799 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

