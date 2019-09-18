Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 693,077 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,171,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 470,456 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 236,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. 31,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,904. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.31.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

