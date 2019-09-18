Rock Creek Group LP Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in NVIDIA by 28.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2,473.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.5% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cascend Securities raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $184.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.58. 1,048,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,348,022. The company has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average of $166.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,597 shares of company stock worth $6,765,952. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

