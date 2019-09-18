Rock Creek Group LP Sells 1,462 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,034 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 44.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Macquarie cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cleveland Research cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.65.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.97. 313,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.