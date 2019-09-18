Rock Creek Group LP Invests $545,000 in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. 7,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,015. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Axos Financial Inc has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Axos Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

