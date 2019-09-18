Rock Creek Group LP Has $15.39 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 165,947 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 7.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.92.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.06. 3,045,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,163,822. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.03 and a 200 day moving average of $173.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

