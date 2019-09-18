Rock Creek Group LP Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paypal by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,353,030,000 after buying an additional 5,654,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Paypal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after buying an additional 3,002,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,199,516,000 after buying an additional 1,274,702 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,805.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $105.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,773. The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.26. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

