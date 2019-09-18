Rock Creek Group LP Buys 8,644 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.5% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 37.2% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.26. 49,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

