Rock Creek Group LP Acquires Shares of 5,842 Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,723,251 shares of company stock worth $427,463,046. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $152.00. 46,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average of $146.75.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

