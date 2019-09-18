Rock Creek Group LP Acquires New Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,506. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $305.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.