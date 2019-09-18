Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Stake Reduced by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 177.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at $27,273,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto by 0.9% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,283,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rio Tinto by 64.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.89.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays downgraded Rio Tinto from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.