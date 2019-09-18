Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $54.85

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.32, but opened at $54.85. Rio Tinto shares last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 125,708 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.89.
About Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
