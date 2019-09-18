Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $54.85

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.32, but opened at $54.85. Rio Tinto shares last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 125,708 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 177.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth about $27,273,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

