Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP Takes Position in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 452,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Altus Midstream accounts for about 2.4% of Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,543 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,256,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,500 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,123,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 750,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,300.

Shares of NYSE:ALTM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,322. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.