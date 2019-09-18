Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.01. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 5,628 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Retractable Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.46% of Retractable Technologies worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.