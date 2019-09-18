Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.01. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 5,628 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Retractable Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter.
About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.
Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.