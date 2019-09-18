Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,619,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $101,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 46,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,773. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.22 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $90,013.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,791.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

