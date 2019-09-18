Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for about 1.2% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 1.09% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $21,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 634,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,060,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 379,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,993. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.49 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROIC shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

