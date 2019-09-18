Request Market Cap Hits $8.91 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Request has a market cap of $8.91 million and $454,646.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, WazirX, GOPAX and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.73 or 0.05046273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, KuCoin, WazirX, Huobi Global, Binance, Ethfinex, COSS, Bitbns, GOPAX, Mercatox, Gate.io, Bancor Network, DDEX, CoinPlace, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Coineal, Kyber Network and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

