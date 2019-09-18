Ren (REN) Price Reaches $0.0452 on Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Tidex, DDEX and IDEX. Ren has a market capitalization of $35.97 million and $4.04 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.62 or 0.04933476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001121 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,594,931 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, UEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, OKEx, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.