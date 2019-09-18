Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading Up 10.1%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price was up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20, approximately 515,165 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 326,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MARK shares. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on Remark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of $53.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

