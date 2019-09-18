Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cerus (CERS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) recently:

9/16/2019 – Cerus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2019 – Cerus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/3/2019 – Cerus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/28/2019 – Cerus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/27/2019 – Cerus is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Cerus is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Cerus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/14/2019 – Cerus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/9/2019 – Cerus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2019 – Cerus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company's initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. "

7/31/2019 – Cerus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2019 – Cerus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Cerus stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 40,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,528. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.62. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 9,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $50,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $82,384.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,903 shares of company stock worth $234,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,802,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Cerus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,506,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cerus by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,830,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 190,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

