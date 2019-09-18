Realty Income Corp Announces Sep 19 Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) announced a sep 19 dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $76.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.22.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

