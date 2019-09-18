Raven Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,534.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $567,123.00 and $4,534.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00213789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.44 or 0.01213957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.