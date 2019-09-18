Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Rank Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:RNK opened at GBX 183.21 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.12. Rank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 129.20 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.40). The company has a market capitalization of $714.95 million and a P/E ratio of 24.76.

Get Rank Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.