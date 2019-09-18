Range Resources (LON:RRL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Range Resources Ltd (LON:RRL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. Range Resources shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 16,965,421 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,052.15. The company has a market cap of $3.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.02.

Range Resources Company Profile (LON:RRL)

Range Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. It holds 100% interests in three onshore production licenses, including Morne Diablo, South Quarry, and Beach Marcelle; and 80% interest in the St Mary's exploration block. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Perth, Australia.

